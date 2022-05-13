Portsmouth flats fire: Woman arrested on suspicion of arson
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out in a block of flats.
Fire took hold on the roof and top floor of the building in Grafton Street, Portsmouth, on Wednesday.
Police said a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life.
A 51-year old man was previously detained on suspicion of the same offence. Both have been released on conditional bail.
Fifty firefighters from across Hampshire were called to tackle the fire, which broke out shortly before 16:00 BST.
Residents were evacuated from the building and no-one was injured.
