M3: Cyclist found riding along motorway arrested
- Published
A cyclist found pedalling along a motorway has been arrested after refusing to stop for police.
The rider was spotted in lane two of the M3 at junction 13 for Eastleigh shortly after 05:00 BST.
As officers tried to stop the cyclist they switched lanes and continued to cycle along the outside lane.
Hampshire Constabulary said they were forced to stop on a verge and arrested for causing danger to road users and suspected possession of Class A drugs.
Rule 253 of the Highway Code states that UK motorways must not be used by pedestrians, cyclists and certain other vehicles.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.