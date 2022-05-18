Hill Head car park: Anger over 'stupid' ditch dug by council
Residents have threatened to fill in a ditch dug by a council which they say restricts their access to a beach.
The trench was dug by Fareham Borough Council alongside Salterns car park at Hill Head on the Hampshire coast.
More than 70 residents have signed a petition against the move, claiming it hindered access for residents and prevents people enjoying a picnic area.
The council insisted it was needed to prevent vehicles from parking on the grass verge.
Residents of Monks Way, Hill Head, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they now faced a half-mile walk to the beach rather than having direct access.
Resident Pete Turner, who described the ditch was "stupid", said: "That hindered everybody from here going down and using that pathway, especially mothers with pushchairs.
"Every summer people come down and park next to that piece of green with their campervans and they put their tables and chairs on the green adjacent to their vehicles.
"We do not have the money to take the council to court but if we filled in that ditch they would have to take us on in a civil action - and we welcome our day in court."
Joanne Bull, the council's member for health and public protection, said the channel was excavated because of the "increasing problem" of cars parking along the grass verge instead of in the designated car parking area.
"The council had previously introduced dragons' teeth as a way to prevent vehicles parking on the grassed area but unfortunately, these were vandalised," she added.
"It was therefore necessary to remove them and find an alternative solution. This channel restricts vehicle access to the grass verge while retaining pedestrian access via an opening along it."
