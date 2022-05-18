Penguins born ahead of Marwell Zoo's 50th birthday
Four endangered penguins have been born at a zoo as the venue celebrates its 50th birthday.
The Humboldt penguins chicks at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire, are expected to stay in their burrows for 12 weeks, while their parents feed and guard them.
The news has been announced as the zoo - which opened in 1972 - celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month.
Staff said the newly arrived chicks reflected a 100% success rate for this year's clutch.
"Once the chicks leave the nest the parents will continue to care for them on the pool for a few months at least," the zoo's senior bird keeper Christopher Kent said.
The four chicks - Peanut, Pistachio, Cashew and Macadamia - have all been named after nuts.
Humboldt penguins are native to the coasts of Chile and Peru and are listed as vulnerable to extinction.
