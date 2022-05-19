England fan attacked at Euro 2016 backs brain injury campaign
- Published
An England fan who suffered a brain injury in an attack by two Russian supporters at Euro 2016 is helping to raise awareness about the condition.
Andrew Bache, from Portsmouth, was assaulted ahead of England's match against Russia in Marseille, France.
He said his injuries now affect his everyday life from forgetfulness to no longer being able to drive.
The charity, Headway, which has been supporting Mr Bache, is trying to inform the public more about the issue.
It said it found there was a lot of frustration from people who have survived brain injuries as their conditions were not always obvious to other people.
The charity is encouraging the message "be kind, be patient, don't misread the signs".
Mr Bache said Headway has helped him massively since he started attending its sessions five years ago.
The organisation runs a number of activities such as seated chair exercise, board games and tennis to challenge users physically and mentally.
Mr Bache suffered brain and lung injuries as well as bone fractures and was placed in an induced coma.
The Portsmouth supporter said: "A lot of physical stuff I find difficult which I find very annoying. I used to be good at football and cricket but now I can't do none of it."
But the football fan still manages to support Portsmouth at their matches.
He said: "I'm a season ticket holder. I go with my boy, well he looks after me now.
"Whereas years ago when I used to take him to football when he was young, I used to look after him but now he has to look after me."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.