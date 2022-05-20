Community cinema and arts centre opens in Southsea
- Published
A new cinema and arts centre has been officially opened in a former high street bank branch.
The Southsea Cinema on Palmerston Road was converted as a permanent base for Portsmouth Film Society.
As well as a cinema, the facility includes meeting rooms, a cafe and educational areas.
Portsmouth Film Society director Aysegul Epengin said the £100,000 community project was a "dream come true".
The society said it intended to screen a "variety of genres" to appeal to all ages with matinees and daily evening screenings funded by the British Film Institute (BFI).
As well as screenings, the 40-seat facility is available for private watch parties, seminars and gaming.
Run as a not-for-profit enterprise, it also aims to encourage film-making and film-related job creation in the area.
Ms Epengin said: "After years of painstaking search for a home for Portsmouth Film Society, I naively dropped myself into what seemed like a herculean task of overseeing the conversion of a dilapidated bank into this beautiful cinema. A dream come true."
Finance for the project was raised through arts grants and the volunteer-run society raised £25,000 through crowd-funding.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.