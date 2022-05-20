Southampton football pundit Dave Merrington retires
BBC Radio Solent Southampton pundit Dave Merrington is set to retire after the club's final game of the season.
The 77-year-old former Saints manager has been co-commentating on Southampton matches for the last 20 years.
He has become known for his passionate, forthright and honest views about the club during commentaries and post-match phone-ins.
His last game behind the microphone, at Leicester City on Sunday, would be "quite emotional", he said.
It will bring his footballing career to an end after more than 60 years in the game as a player, coach, scout, assistant manager and manager.
Merrington played for Burnley, appearing in 98 league games and later played for Bristol City before going into coaching.
After joining Southampton in 1983, he is credited for developing young talents like Alan Shearer, Matt Le Tissier and Francis Benali for the club.
He became the club's manager in the 1995-6 season when he guided them to Premier League survival.
During his last home game on Tuesday, against Liverpool, Merrington received a rousing send-off from thousands of supporters at half-time.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's match he said: "I've be been in the game for such a long time, It feels change is needed and so it's time for someone younger to come in and build a rapport with the fans.
"It's been a privilege. I would just say to the fans, it's a thank you from me to them, as it's been a privilege for me to deliver summaries, analysis and broadcasts to them at home"
BBC Radio Solent Sports Editor Adam Blackmore said listeners "trust him totally".
He said: "What Dave has achieved on BBC Radio Solent is what local radio sets out to achieve up and down the country - he has become part of people's lives.
"He has connected with the public and fanbase, and that connection has grown and grown with his mix of knowledge and passion that has cut through on the airwaves for over two decades."
