Fareham council 'not happy' over growing traveller camp
A group of travellers that took up residence on recreation land, forcing the cancellation of football matches last weekend, has increased in numbers.
About 14 caravans and motorhomes are now pitched on Cams Alders Recreation Ground in Fareham, Hampshire, which is owned by the borough council.
Council leader Sean Woodward said he was "not happy" police had not moved the travellers on.
Hampshire police said the threshold to remove them had not been crossed.
Friends, Families and Travellers - a national charity that works on behalf of Gypsies, travellers and Roma communities - has been approached for comment.
Thousands of people, including members of the travelling community, are expected to attend nearby Wickham Horse Fair, which takes place in The Square in Wickham on Friday.
'Trespassing'
But Mr Woodward said: "I did ask the travellers if they were here for that and they said no. Certainly there were no horses there.
"Whether they are or not is irrelevant, they're trespassing on public land."
An illegal encampment was initially set up at the site on 13 May, forcing the cancellation of children's football matches.
Mr Woodward said: "There are more than six vehicles, they're being anti-social and they're having an effect on the local community. The police can do more, I'm not happy, not happy at all."
He also claimed one of the council's employees had been assaulted by the travellers when he approached them on his ride-on mower.
In response to the allegation, Hampshire Constabulary said: "The circumstances of this report have been investigated and on the basis of evidence obtained by police this has now been filed."
Section 61 powers allow officers to remove trespassers off land.
In a statement, the force said police powers had been used seven times in the last 10 days for "problematic groups".
However, in relation to the Fareham encampment it added: "Following a review of the current circumstances, and in consultation with the landowners, this does not meet the criteria for the use of Section 61 powers at this time."
A spokesperson said officers would be be monitoring the site daily.
