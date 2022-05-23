Southampton Airport runway review claim rejected
A High Court judge has dismissed campaigners' claims that the planned extension of Southampton Airport's runway would be unlawful.
GOESA Ltd (Group Opposed to the Expansion of Southampton Airport) was set up after Eastleigh Borough Council gave permission to extend the runway by 164m (538ft) in April 2021.
It said the council was wrong to approve it and in justifying it.
Mr Justice Holgate declined the group's claim for a judicial review.
GOESA Ltd, which was supported by more than 300 residents who pledged money, had a claim for a judicial review dismissed last October but an appeal over that was accepted in December.
A Southampton Airport spokesperson said the latest High Court decision on Monday was an "exciting step forward", which would secure its long-term viability.
Analysis
By Paul Clifton, BBC South transport correspondent
For the airport, this is a significant step down its very long attempt to extend the runway.
It wants to be able to handle larger planes, carrying more passengers.
The type of planes used by EasyJet or Ryanair to take people on sunshine holidays to Mediterranean beaches.
This is not necessarily the end of the matter because the losing party still has the right to appeal against this judgement, if it chooses to do so.
If it does not appeal then the runway construction can begin.
The airport would likely start that next winter, to be ready for the 2023 season.
Eastleigh Borough Council's leader Keith House said the decision was "good news".
"This now means that the airport can move forward with its plans, save the airport for the future, generate jobs for our local economy and secure tough controls on overall passenger numbers to protect our environment," he said.
