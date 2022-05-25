Southampton council leader sets new vision for city
By Maria Zaccaro
BBC News
- Published
Plans for a park and ride in Southampton are back on the table after previous proposals were scrapped.
A scheme to transform the Bedford Place area is instead under review, while previous plans to improve some neighbourhoods such as Bitterne precinct will be reconsidered.
Details of the projects have been confirmed by new Southampton City Council leader Satvir Kaur.
The announcements come as Labour took back control of the council this month.
The Conservatives, who ran the authority in the past year, scrapped a number of schemes launched by the previous Labour group.
These included the proposals for a park and travel hub at Lances Hill Car Park in Bitterne and £30m proposals to combine health, leisure, libraries and other community support facilities.
But Ms Kaur said plans for a park and ride in the city would be reviewed and "possibly reintroduced" by the newly-elected Labour administration.
Details are yet to be confirmed but Bitterne "has not been ruled out" as a location for a new park and ride, Ms Kaur said.
She also confirmed there would be new plans to improve Bitterne precinct, as well as other neighbourhoods across the city.
Meanwhile, previous proposals to use pavement build-outs to slow traffic along Bedford Place and turn the nearby Carlton Place and Lower Banister Street into pedestrian areas are under review.
The proposals were first unveiled in January this year as the initial closure and subsequent reopening of Bedford Place divided public opinion.
Councillors are also expected to hold talks with residents in Townhill Park as plans for 665 new homes in the area experienced delays over the years.
"One of my main focus area would be to ensure that we work very closely with Townhill Park residents to ensure we have a programme that they are happy with,", Ms Kaur said.
She has confirmed the new administration remains committed to regenerating Mayflower Park and supporting the National Spitfire Project Charity, which is the organisation behind the plans for a Spitfire memorial.
Plans to improve pavements and make public spaces safer, especially for women and girls, have also been confirmed while the controversial bus lane on Bitterne Road West will not be reinstated.
