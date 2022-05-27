Basingstoke: Two charged with murder after man dies in house
- Published
A man and a teenage boy have been charged with murder following the death of a man found seriously injured in a house.
The man, in his 30s, was found in the home in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on Sunday shortly before 23:15 BST and later died.
Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, and a boy aged 17, who are both from Basingstoke, have been charged with murder.
They are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court later.
A man and a woman, both aged 18, and also both from Basingstoke, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.
