Basingstoke attack: Family pays tribute to 'beloved' father Frantisek Olah
- Published
The family of a man who died after being found injured at a house said his "legacy will live on through his two beautiful and amazing children".
Frantisek Olah, 31, was found at the property in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on Sunday.
Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, and a boy aged 17, both from Basingstoke, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Friday, charged with murder.
They were remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Monday.
In a statement released through Hampshire Police, Mr Olah's family said: "Words cannot describe the grief and shock our family is experiencing.
"We are devastated. We have lost our beloved Frantisek. He was a son, a brother and a father.
"We express our deepest gratitude to those who are working tirelessly to obtain justice."
