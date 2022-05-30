Falklands veterans mark 40th anniversary in Gosport
- Published
Hundreds of Falklands veterans have marched to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.
The former service personnel took part in a national commemoration service and parade in Gosport.
The Hampshire town is home to the Falklands Veterans Foundation and held the first national Falklands remembrance event in 1997.
British troops began landing on the islands in the South Atlantic on 21 May 1982.
Nearly three weeks earlier, Argentina had invaded the remote UK colony in the South Atlantic.
In the fighting that followed, 655 Argentine and 255 British servicemen lost their lives, as did three Falkland Islanders.
Derek "Smokey" Cole, the foundation's chief executive, said it was important to remember those who lost their lives.
He said: "All the anniversaries are important but it's just great that we are still around to commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"Gosport played a very vital part in getting the taskforce ready for sea and we want to pay our respects to them as well."
Following a commemoration service at the town's Falklands Gardens, during which wreaths were laid, veterans and cadets marched through the town.
