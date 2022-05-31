Portsmouth: Two men die in two-vehicle crash
- Published
Two men have died in a two-vehicle crash in Hampshire.
A black Peugeot 207 and a grey Renault Megane collided at 19:10 BST in James Callaghan Drive in Portsmouth on Monday.
A man, 48, from Gosport, who was the driver of the Renault, and a man, 44, from Fareham, who was the driver of the Peugeot, both died at the scene.
A 13-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Renault, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The men's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Police have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.
