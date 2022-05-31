Southampton loses bid to become UK City of Culture 2025

PA Media
Southampton competed to be named UK City of Culture 2025 under the slogan 'Make it So'

Southampton has lost its bid to become the UK's City of Culture for 2025.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced the decision from a shortlist alongside Wrexham, Bradford and County Durham.

The title, which is awarded every four years, has gone to Bradford, following Coventry which hosted a year of arts and cultural events in 2021.

Southampton bid director Claire Whitaker said she was proud of the "passion and support of the city".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics