Fire 'quickly brought under control' at Fawley oil refinery
A fire within a unit at an oil refinery has been brought under control.
ExxonMobil said the "isolated fire" was "safely contained" at the Fawley refinery, near Southampton.
It said on-site emergency teams and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service crews had "moved quickly" to control it at about 12:00 BST. No one was injured and all personnel were accounted for.
The company said it is using flares after the incident but that their use is "completely safe and controlled".
The fire service said it was called to the fire shortly after midday, but it was due to scale down its response early on Monday afternoon.
We have experienced an isolated fire on one of our units that on-site emergency teams, with assistance from @HantsIOW_fire, moved quickly and have safely contained the incident.— ExxonMobil Fawley (@ExxonMobilFAW) June 6, 2022
