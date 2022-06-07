Isle of Wight Festival: Travel preparations under way
Measures aimed at managing the extra traffic heading to the Isle of Wight Festival are due to be put in place.
A special map has been produced by Isle of Wight Council to help residents and festival-goers plan their journeys over the four-day festival in Newport.
The map on the council's website shows the routes set out for festival traffic and alternatives for local residents.
The measures, which include road closures, a one-way system and no parking zones, come in from 15 June.
All restrictions are expected to be lifted by the evening of 20 June.
Isle of Wight Council said the Cowes Floating Bridge chain ferry would be running an extended timetable during the weekend of the festival.
The festival, which this year features Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi and headliners, runs from 16-19 June.
