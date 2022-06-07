Eastleigh crash: Car driver dies in hospital after lorry collision
A car driver has died after being involved in a crash with a lorry.
Police officers in the area responded to the collision, involving a BMW and a HGV lorry, shortly after 12:00 BST in Station Hill, Eastleigh.
The BMW driver, a 26-year-old local man, was taken to hospital but died later.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. Surrounding roads were closed for investigation work.
