Heavy smoke pours from Ventnor derelict arcade fire
Residents have been alerted as heavy smoke billows from a fire in a derelict amusements arcade.
At least six fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze at the The Gaiety at Ventnor Esplanade on the Isle of Wight after it broke out at about 18:00 BST.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service asked local residents to close their windows and urged people to stay away from the area.
A redevelopment plan for the building has previously been approved.
