Isle of Wight: Taskforce to address health travel woes
A taskforce is to be set up to address transport issues faced by Isle of Wight residents who need to travel to the mainland for health treatment.
The group will be created by Isle of Wight Council as councillors have said there are still issues that need to be addressed.
The lack of late-night ferries is one of the matters that could be considered.
The move follows plans to provide free parking to some NHS patients.
Last month the council confirmed patients travelling to the mainland would be able to park in two car parks in Ryde and Yarmouth for free.
Darren Cattell, interim chief executive at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said the it would do everything it could to ensure residents receive treatment in the right place, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Further details about the taskforce are yet to be revealed.
