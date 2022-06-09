Solent Freeport could transform region, launch event told
Freeport status for parts of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will "transform" the region, its backers have claimed.
A launch event in Southampton heard it could bring 32,000 jobs and unlock investment.
The Solent 2050 strategy also includes plans for measures to tackle climate change, skills training and support for new businesses.
But critics argue freeports merely displace economic activity from one place to another at taxpayers' expense.
Solent Freeport - one of eight in England announced last year - will encompass Southampton and Portsmouth, as well as areas of the New Forest, Isle of Wight and southern Hampshire.
Goods imported into freeports from abroad are exempt from tariffs that are normally paid to the UK government on arrival and companies based in freeports are able to access certain tax benefits.
Supporters claim they will create tens of thousands of new jobs and play a critical role in achieving the government's "levelling up" ambitions.
Local councils would potentially borrow £500m against future additional business rates generated in the Solent freeport areas, including Southampton docks, Fawley Waterside and Dunsbury Park in Portsmouth.
Solent Freeport chairman Brian Johnson said there was an "ambition" to create 50,000 jobs in the Solent region over 25 years.
"It'll set up our ports to be more efficient and create three really big economic zones which will enhance employment and investment," he said.
"It will change the region over the next couple of decades - it will transform the region."
'Create opportunities'
The UK set up seven freeports after 1984, including at Liverpool and Southampton, but they were phased out in 2012.
The Office of Budget Responsibility concluded in 2021 the effects of freeports "will be to alter the location rather than the volume of economic activity" and their overall impact would "probably be difficult to discern".
The launch event at the new Horizon cruise terminal in Southampton also saw the unveiling of the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership's (LEP) strategy, aimed at bringing new investment and skilled jobs to the south coast.
Solent 2050 offers support for businesses to develop new technology and reduce the use of carbon-intensive fossil fuels.
LEP chair Rachael Randall said it was about creating "sustainable jobs".
"We know there is high employment at the moment which makes things difficult, but we hope to help employers create opportunities for people to stay with them - making living, health and welfare all tied together," she said.
