Technical issues at Hampshire hospitals causing A&E delays
- Published
A hospital trust has warned that technical issues have led to long delays for some patients seeking treatment at its emergency departments.
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust urged anyone with non-life threatening conditions to consider "alternative ways to access medical care" until the problems were resolved.
The Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester has been most impacted.
"We are working incredibly hard to resolve these issues," the trust said.
Posting on Facebook, the trust, which also runs Andover War Memorial Hospital and Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, said it was continuing "to care for everyone who needs our help".
"If you attend one of our emergency departments for a non-life threatening condition, you may experience long waiting times to be seen," it added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.