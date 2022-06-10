Romsey Park Proms cancelled as firm ceases trading
An outdoor music festival has been cancelled as the company behind it has ceased trading.
Southampton-based firm Podium Event Group Limited has announced it has "taken steps to begin a liquidation process".
In an online statement, the company confirmed all its events, including Park Proms at Broadlands Estate in Romsey, had been cancelled.
Ticket-holders may be able to be refunded, the firm said.
The announcement comes as the company said it was forced to reschedule events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Despite the best efforts of everyone, the financial setbacks caused by the pandemic has meant that it is no longer viable for us to continue trading," it said.
The firm explained that the funds received from ticket sales had already been spent on artist deposits, suppliers, venues and marketing, leaving the company "with limited cashflow".
Ticket-holders for any cancelled event have been asked to contact their point of purchase, or their credit or debit card issuer, to ascertain if they can be refunded.
"To those who have been let down by this situation, we are deeply sorry," the company said.
It also stressed the announcement did not affect any other scheduled events at Broadlands Estate.
Last year's Park Proms at the site was postponed, with customers complaining about the delays in receiving their refund.
Podium Event Group Limited and Broadlands Estate have been approached for further comment.
