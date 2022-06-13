Southampton city centre: Twelve treated for smoke inhalation in fire
Twelve people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a city centre building.
Crews were called to the three-storey building in Southampton High Street on Sunday at about 19:00 BST.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said all 12 casualties were treated by ambulance crews at the scene.
The fire was out shortly before 21:00, and the property was "saveable" the fire service said.
