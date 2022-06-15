Planned 5G mast in Southampton branded 'monstrosity' by residents
A phone company's plan to erect a 52ft (16m) pole for its 5G network has been branded a "monstrosity" by locals.
Three has proposed building the mast on a pavement that connects Wodehouse Road and Bishops Road in Southampton.
Neighbours opposing the application said they feared it would cause the value of their properties to fall, and described the size as "inappropriate".
Three said it would try to make the mast "as unobtrusive as possible" and that 5G was "vital" for residents.
5G is the name given to the next generation of mobile internet connection offering much faster data download and upload speeds.
However, 30 residents have made formal objections to this proposed mast over concerns it would not be in keeping with the appearance of the surrounding area.
Stuart Patterson, of nearby Millais Road, said it would be "outright ugly".
"It will have an impact far greater than signal issues going forward," he said.
"There are many other places this can go."
'Popping up everywhere'
Herman and Cynthia Where, who have lived in Bishops Road for 47 years, said the pole would be an "eyesore" and claimed residents had not been consulted about the plan.
"It will tower over the houses and change the aesthetics of the neighbourhood and will affect the value of property," they said in their letter of objection.
"We have not asked for this vast monstrosity on our doorstep."
Another resident, Debbie Fox, added: "These are popping up everywhere and they are just horrible."
A Three spokesperson said the new mast was "critical" as it would "offer the community a reliable network experience".
"While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage," they added.
