Abattoir on Isle of Wight could transform economy, MP says
Delays introducing mobile abattoirs are "very frustrating" because they could help transform the local economy, an MP has said.
Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely made the comments after Mitchelin-starred chef Robert Thompson bemoaned the lack of an abattoir on the island.
Livestock has to be slaughtered on the mainland after the island's last abattoir closed more than 20 years ago.
The government has said it is committed to working with the abattoir sector.
Mr Seely previously said a mobile abattoir would help create a "circular agriculture economy", reduce costs and be more humane.
The MP said: "It's very frustrating. I believe there are issues around animal waste and how mobile the unit is."
'Just like rubber'
Mr Thompson, who runs a restaurant in Newport on the island, said transporting livestock to the mainland induced stress.
"They have to sit around waiting at the ferry terminal, then be stuck on the boat with funny noises and movement," he said.
"If that animal has died in a stressed manner it will affect it. I've had it with lamb, it was just like rubber, like a bouncy ball."
Andrew Hodgson has been farming sheep, cattle and pigs at Cheverton Farm on the island since 1986. He used to sell to Waitrose and Co-op until they moved their abattoirs to the Midlands and Yorkshire.
His livestock is slaughtered in Farnborough, returned to the on-farm butchery, packaged up and sold locally.
He said: "An abattoir wouldn't save money short-term but would lower haulage costs."
"Maybe people would seek out Isle of Wight meat in the same way they look for our tomatoes.
"But big supermarkets don't buy from small, regional abattoirs and never will. It just doesn't fit into their economic model."
Earlier this year John Powell, from the Department of Environment Food and Rural Affairs, told farmers at a conference: "We are very committed to working with the abattoir sector on the challenges it's facing.
"While items for abattoirs didn't make first round of equipment funding, there will be other rounds.
"We are looking to offer support to producer-owned abattoirs and mobile abattoirs."
