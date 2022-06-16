Isle of Wight Festival warns attendees of expected hot weather
- Published
Organisers of the Isle of Wight Festival have warned attendees to stay safe during expected high temperatures at the weekend.
The UK Health Security Agency issued a level two alert, meaning temperatures could affect the public's health.
Organisers said temperatures could reach up to 34C [93.2F].
The festival runs from Thursday to Sunday, with Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining.
In a statement, the festival said visitors to the event at Seaclose Park in Newport should take safety measures, including avoiding excess alcohol.
It added: "Above all look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions."
The peak of the temperatures is set to be Friday, accompanied by high UV levels and high pollen levels.
It comes as parts of Europe are also experiencing extreme heat - with Spain in the grip of a heatwave as temperatures top 40C [104F].
The level two, heat-health alert is the first one in 2022, and comes into force from 00:01 BST on Friday to 00:01 on Sunday.
