East Tisted: Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle village crash
A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with two-vehicles.
The crash involving a Suzuki motorcycle, a Ford and a Honda happened on the A32 in East Tisted, near Alton, at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the 27-year-old motorcyclist from Aldershot died at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of either vehicle before the crash to come forward.
The force said the man's next of kin were being supported by specialist officers.
The road was closed overnight, with traffic diverted via the A31, and reopened shortly after 08:30.
