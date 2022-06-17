Nobody hurt after Gosport roof collapses in house fire
- Published
The roof of a terraced house has collapsed after it was damaged by fire.
Fire crews were called to the property on Selsey Avenue in Gosport, Hampshire, at 10:30 BST on Thursday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service said firefighters arrived to find the roof on fire and smoke issuing from the building.
No-one was home at the time and some of the belongings from the property were salvaged by firefighters, the fire service said.
