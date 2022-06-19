In pictures: Music fans enjoy day two of Isle of Wight Festival
Pete Tong and the Essential Orchestra brought the sounds of Ibiza to Seaclose Park for day two of the Isle of Wight festival.
The headliner performed for thousands of music fans who have descended on the island for the four-day festival.
An estimated 50,000 people are at the event, which started on Thursday, with Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining.
Due to the high temperatures expected over the weekend, the festival's organisers have warned people to take safety measures, including avoiding excess alcohol.
The UK Health Security Agency issued a level two alert, from 00:01 BST on Friday until 00:01 on Sunday, meaning temperatures could affect the public's health. Here is a selection of pictures of the festival so far.
