Brune Park Community School in Gosport damaged by fire
- Published
A school building has been damaged after a fire broke out in Gosport.
The disused two-storey building, at Brook Park Community School, had recently been closed for demolition.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Service were called after smoke was seen coming from the building on Saturday at 17:53 BST.
Crews from Gosport, Fareham, Portchester, Wickham, Hightown and Havant attended and extinguished the blaze on the first floor.
Last night, crews from across the county @Gosport18 @Fareham17 @Portchester28 @Wickham_22 @Hightown56 @HavantFire16 attended a fire in a disused school building in Gosport.— Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) June 19, 2022
A spokesperson for the fire service said crews had attended for re-inspection overnight and in the morning, but inspectors had no information on the blaze's cause.
Hampshire Constabulary and Gosport and Fareham Multi Academy Trust, which operates the school, have been approached for comment.
