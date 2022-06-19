Brune Park Community School in Gosport damaged by fire

Brune Park Community SchoolJack Fells
Fire crews were called to the disused school building at 17:53 BST on Saturday

A school building has been damaged after a fire broke out in Gosport.

The disused two-storey building, at Brook Park Community School, had recently been closed for demolition.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Service were called after smoke was seen coming from the building on Saturday at 17:53 BST.

Crews from Gosport, Fareham, Portchester, Wickham, Hightown and Havant attended and extinguished the blaze on the first floor.

Jack Fells
Crews were called after reports of smoke coming from the two-storey building
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews had attended for re-inspection overnight and in the morning, but inspectors had no information on the blaze's cause.

Hampshire Constabulary and Gosport and Fareham Multi Academy Trust, which operates the school, have been approached for comment.

Jack Fells
Inspectors visited the site again at 07:00 BST but confirmed the cause of the blaze was not yet known

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics