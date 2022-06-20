Two rescued from burning motor boat off Portsmouth
Two people have been rescued after their motor boat caught fire off Portsmouth Harbour.
Lifeboat crews were called after a Mayday call came in from the crew on the 38ft (11.5m) motor boat shortly after 15:20 BST on Sunday.
Gosport Lifeboat crews arrived and took the pair off the burning vessel.
Duty Coxswain Pete Byford said: "It was only a matter of minutes from our arrival until the vessel was completely engulfed in flames."
The boat was towed away by lifeboats from the busy shipping channel and a fire tug attempted to put out the fire.
Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) said: "Unfortunately, with flames completely engulfing the vessel, it was unable to be saved and sank shortly afterwards."
The two people onboard were transferred to Bembridge RNLI's lifeboat and taken ashore - they are not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.
