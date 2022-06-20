In pictures: Muse perform for final day of Isle of Wight Festival
Powerhouse performances from Muse and Rudimental brought the Isle of Wight festival 2022 to a close.
The headliners performed to thousands of music fans to mark the end of the four-day event.
An estimated 50,000 people attended the festival site in Newport, to hear music artists including Laura Mvula, Tom Grenna, Nina Nesbitt and UB40 on Sunday.
