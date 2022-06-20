In pictures: Muse perform for final day of Isle of Wight Festival

MuseIsle of Wight Festival
Muse brought the festival to a close with their headline set on the main Stage

Powerhouse performances from Muse and Rudimental brought the Isle of Wight festival 2022 to a close.

The headliners performed to thousands of music fans to mark the end of the four-day event.

An estimated 50,000 people attended the festival site in Newport, to hear music artists including Laura Mvula, Tom Grenna, Nina Nesbitt and UB40 on Sunday.

Isle of Wight Festival
The sunshine held out for those attending the final day of the festival on Sunday
Isle of Wight Festival
While a number of campers enjoyed a slower start to their last day at the event
Isle of Wight Festival
Laura Mvula performed a set on the Main Stage during the day
Isle of Wight Festival
Alongside 'Remind Me' singer Tom Grennan, who also took to the Main Stage on Sunday
Isle of Wight Festival
Nina Nesbitt sang hits including 'The Best You Had' to a packed out Big Top tent
Isle of Wight Festival
Before many fans rushed back to the Main Stage for a set by Rudimental
Isle of Wight Festival
Then it was time for headliners Muse to take the stage
Isle of Wight Festival
Muse frontman Matt Bellamy performed to thousands of fans
Isle of Wight Festival
Festival organisers described the set from Muse on the Main Stage as 'stratospheric'
Isle of Wight Festival
Fans enjoyed the fireworks which marked the end of Isle of Wight Festival 2022

All pictures subject to copyright.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics