Portsmouth drug-dealing teacher caught with cocaine banned
- Published
A drug-dealing teacher who was caught with cocaine has been banned from the profession.
David Thorn was a maths teacher at the Portsmouth Academy when he was arrested by Hampshire Constabulary with the Class A drug in April 2019.
Thorn, 30, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He was given an 18-month jail sentence suspended for two years in August 2019.
He will be able to apply to have his registration restored in four years.
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) was told Thorn initially claimed he had bought cocaine from a dealer for his own use.
'Fell significantly short'
But it was found the dealer had left him with a bag that contained more cocaine, money and a mobile phone.
The TRA said Thorn admitted taking drugs while employed by the school but had only taken them during the school holidays.
His conduct "fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession", the TRA added.
The agency's Sarah Buxcey said she was satisfied that Thorn being able to apply to have his registration restored in four years reflected the seriousness of his behaviour.
Thorn was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court where he was also told to pay costs of £200 and a £140 victim surcharge.
A spokesperson for Portsmouth Academy said: "As soon as we were made aware of this matter, we suspended the individual and then dismissed him.
"Clearly his behaviour was not only inappropriate but a criminal offence and far from the standards we expect."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.