East Tisted crash: Nathan Stevens 'always brightened up every room'
The father of a motorcyclist who died in a three-vehicle crash has said he "always brightened up every room he walked into".
Nathan Stevens, 27, from Aldershot, Hampshire, died in the collision involving his motorbike, a Ford Mondeo and a Honda Jazz on the A32 on 15 June.
Police asked anyone who saw the "extremely distressing" crash in East Tisted to contact them.
Mr Stevens' father said he was his best friend and "loving and caring".
"He loved adventuring and had a great passion for off-roading and motorbikes," his father continued in a statement, released by Hampshire Constabulary.
"He was a wonderful son who loved life and always brightened up every room he walked into.
"Nathan will be sorely missed by his family, his girlfriend and all of his friends."
