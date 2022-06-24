Shanklin: Former hotel site sold by council to developer

How the new complex could look from the beach at Shanklin

The sale of a derelict Isle of Wight seafront hotel site has been given the go-ahead.

Isle of Wight Council is to sell the freehold of the former Shanklin Spa on Shanklin Esplanade to a developer.

Plans for the site, which also includes a car and coach park, feature a 30-room apart-hotel, 14 flats, shops, workshops and 40 public parking spaces.

A public climbing wall at the base of the cliff is also planned.

The authority said the sale had been agreed with an Isle of Wight developer, one of 29 that showed an initial interest in buying it.

The site of the former Shanklin Spa sits near the cliff lift
The plans for the complex include a public climbing wall

