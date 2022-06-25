Thousands take part in Isle of Wight's Round the Island Race
- Published
Thousands of sailors have taken to the water for the Isle of Wight's 91st annual Round the Island Race.
Organisers said more than 1,100 boats were entered into the event, which sees competitors of all levels take on a route of 50 nautical miles.
It began with cannons firing at 08:00 BST at the Royal Yacht Squadron line in Cowes as hundreds of people watched.
The winner of the race, which is expected to finish at about 21:00, will be revealed on Sunday.
The race pits Olympic and professional sailors against keen amateurs, with a unique handicap system meaning even small boats can win the coveted Gold Roman Bowl.
Race director Dave Atkinson said: "The race started under perfect race conditions with a south-westerly 15 knot breeze.
"The Class 0 yachts headed down the Solent to the west and showed some close racing.
"It was a fantastic sight to watch the huge fleet of all types of boat, families and professionals, following at ten minute intervals."
Renowned yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur was among those taking part, having entered five boats.
She chose to compete alongside young people supported by her charity, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
Nearly 200 prizes will be awarded after the race, which organisers have described as "one of the largest and most inclusive sporting participation events in the UK".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.