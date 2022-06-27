Frantisek Olah: Two women charged in murder probe
- Published
Two women have been charged following the death of a man who was found seriously injured in a house.
Frantisek Olah, 31, was found at the property in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on 22 May.
Kaysha Saunders, 18, of Highfield Chase, Basingstoke, and Kelsea Byrne, 18, of Warwick Road, have been charged with assisting an offender.
Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, and two boys, aged 17, all from Basingstoke, have been charged with murder.
Ms Byrne is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 11 July, while Ms Saunders will appear on 12 July.
Hampshire Constabulary confirmed an 18-year-old man, from Basingstoke, and an 18-year-old woman, also from Basingstoke, who were both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, had been released and will face no further action.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.