Isle of Wight councillor accused of rape appears in court
- Published
A councillor has appeared in court charged with rape and indecent assault.
Daryll Pitcher, 46, who sits on Isle of Wight Council, is accused of two counts of raping a girl under 16 and one count of indecent assault. The charges date from between March 1989 and March 1992.
He appeared at Isle of Wight Magistrates' Court and is due to appear before Isle of Wight Crown Court on 22 August.
Mr Pitcher, of Norman Way, Wootton Bridge, leads the Vectis Party.
