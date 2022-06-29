Pennington rubbish fire: 40 tonnes of waste creates plume of smoke
A 40-tonne rubbish fire has sent a plume of black smoke into the air across the New Forest.
The fire, at a waste processing site in Milford Road, Pennington, near Lymington broke out shortly before 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
Crews from seven fire stations across the forest area were called to blaze involving household rubbish.
People living nearby were told to keep windows and doors closed overnight due to smoke.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was out shortly after 00:30 with two crews remaining to damp down hotspots.
