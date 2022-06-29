Southampton murder arrest after man dies in hospital
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an assault in a residential area.
Hampshire Constabulary said it was called just before 04:00 BST on Wednesday following a disturbance outside a property on Cranbury Terrace in Southampton.
Police found a seriously injured man on the ground who died shortly after arriving at hospital.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assault.
The area around Cranberry Terrace is cordoned off while inquiries are carried out.
Det Ch Insp Danielle Daltrey said: "Firstly, I would like to say my thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.
"I understand this incident will be of concern to the local community, but I would like to reassure them that we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public at this time.
"Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened."
Hampshire Police also said a detention officer was assaulted while the man was being processed at the police station.
Officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The deceased man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.