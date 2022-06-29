Police action against dog walker after curlew nest and eggs destroyed
A dog walker has been issued with a police punishment after her pet destroyed rare birds' eggs in a conservation project.
Efforts have been made to protect curlew nesting sites in the New Forest in Hampshire following a decline in numbers.
Hampshire police said the dog was filmed attacking a nest and consuming the eggs at a site near Burley.
Its owner, a woman from Dorset, was handed a Community Resolution Order.
Populations of both curlew and lapwing have more than halved in the last two decades, prompting signposting of "red areas" known to have nesting populations.
Studies by conservation group Wild New Forest showed that a dog off the lead can frighten birds from their nests up to 200m away, which in turn reveals their location to predators such as crows or foxes.
A police investigation began after nest monitoring cameras filmed the dog on three occasions.
A 48-year-old woman from Christchurch was given a Community Resolution Order - requiring her to consider putting the dog through extensive training courses.
She was also given a Dog Behaviour Contract requiring her to walk the dog on a lead if on Forestry England land during nesting bird season.
A statement from the New Forest Verderers, said: "It is simply not acceptable for dog owners to allow their animals to kill, injure or chase kill wildlife or livestock.
"The importance of dogs being under control cannot be overestimated."
The New Forest Dog Owners Group said dog walkers had "clear responsibilities" in the national park.
"This is an extreme case, but a clear warning to owners who use the New Forest to act properly," it added.
