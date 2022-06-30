Southampton: Thomas Lewis Way shut after man found hurt in road
- Published
A section of a main route into a city centre has been closed after a man was found injured in the road.
The A335 Thomas Lewis Way was shut both ways into Southampton between Burgess Road and St Deny's Road at about 05:40 BST.
Woodmill Lane is also closed from Wessex Lane to High Road.
Hampshire Constabulary said the man was taken to hospital and investigations were ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.
The force warned the road would remain closed for most of the morning.
Motorists are being urged to seek alternative routes with lengthy delays reported.
A27 #WestEnd/#Swaythling - approx 40-minute delays westbound on Swaythling Rd/Mansbridge Rd between B3035 High St and A335 Stoneham Way due to a police incident closing Thomas Lewis Way. https://t.co/5ey2eKCDmShttps://t.co/GdKVokOwFR pic.twitter.com/dSEpb71jQH— ROMANSE (@ROMANSE) June 30, 2022
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.