Marchwood fire: Barn and hay bales destroyed

The fire broke out in the barn in Marchwood shortly after midnight

Fire crews have spent the night tackling a fire that engulfed a large barn.

Firefighters from six stations attended the blaze in Marchwood, Hampshire, just after midnight on Thursday.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said hay bales and a pickup truck, stored inside the open-ended barn, were also destroyed.

An investigation into how the fire started is under way, the fire service said.

The fire service is investigating how the blaze started

