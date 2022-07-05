Portsmouth set for bike rental scheme trial
A bike rental scheme is set to be introduced in Portsmouth.
Bike share company Beryl has been selected to operate a trial featuring 38 docking stations offering 200 bikes to rent by the autumn.
The city council said it would allow a "fun and affordable" way to travel for residents, cut traffic congestion and improve air quality.
The bikes would have built-in geo fencing, which means they would only operate within Portsmouth.
Due to be formally approved by the council later, the scheme is set to double in size to serve most of the city by April 2023 following the trial period.
Beryl also runs schemes in Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole as well as Hereford and Norwich.
Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: "It is important we do all we can to address air pollution and traffic congestion in the right way for Portsmouth."
The council said the bikes would be available to hire to anyone aged 16 or over and it would work with police to monitor the trial.
The trial would be funded through the Department for Transport via the £29m Solent Future Transport Zone for innovative transport solutions.
