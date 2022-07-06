Havant residents outraged over plans for 5G phone mast
Plans for a 5G mobile phone mast have sparked outrage among residents, who say it would be "ugly".
The planning application for the 15m mast has been submitted to Havant Borough Council in Hampshire by H3G (UK) Ltd - or Three.
Of the 122 public comments only three were in support for the monopole tower in the housing estate in Purbrook.
Three has previously said it tries to make its masts as "as unobtrusive as possible".
In a letter to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, resident Wendy Brown said the mast, which would be sited on a grass verge opposite 65 St John's Avenue, would "dominate" the surrounding landscape.
"It would dwarf the many chalet bungalows and houses surrounding the green," she said.
'Visually intrusive'
"There is also a concern this will set a precedent and further masts could be installed nearby," she added.
Ms Brown said the siting of the 15m mast would be "visually intrusive and incongruous".
Neighbour Mike Gillham said: "The main issue is how ugly it's going to be; it's surrounded by bungalows, there are no big trees, everything is low-lying."
The pair have have organised community meetings to gather local support - the next is set for Wednesday at the proposed site.
H3G (UK) Ltd - Three - is a telecommunications and internet service provider with the fastest-growing 5G network in the UK.
A spokesperson previously said the firm's new masts were "critical" as they "offer the community a reliable network experience".
"While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage," the spokesperson added.
