Romsey's flooding: New defences to protect homes after eight years
More than a hundred homes and businesses will benefit from a new flood defence scheme, according to the Environment Agency.
The £9.5m Romsey flood alleviation scheme, which will be officially unveiled later, was devised after 36 homes and 44 businesses were left underwater in the winter of 2013/14.
The project aims to reduce flooding from surface water and the River Test.
Steve Langford moved after he "fell out of love" with his flooded home.
Mr Langford, the former secretary of the local flood action group, previously lived on The Causeway and his home was up to 6in (15cm) deep in flood water for several days.
"But it went on for three to four months," he said of the flooding that winter.
"The garden was flooded and the water came up to the porch, it was in the foundations and underneath the immediate floor.
"It was one of the main reasons we moved, we just fell out of love with the house."
The flooding in Romsey that winter also saw fish escape from an aquatic centre in the town.
A sturgeon swam out of World of Water during the St Valentine's Day storms in 2014 and was found a mile away in a puddle at a car wash.
Meanwhile, a koi carp that escaped at the same time was discovered seven miles (11km) down the River Test in Totton with injuries to its fin.
Mr Landgford, who now lives in Timsbury, said the action group "got every party in the room and six years later we got over the line and got what we needed".
The Environment Agency said the scheme would also improve the environment - including 150m (500ft) of new water vole habitat and improvements to the structure that controls water flow in the barge canal.
It is being officially opened by Romsey and Southampton North MP Caroline Noakes.
