New Forest wheelie bins set for council go-ahead
Wheelie bins are set to be introduced in the New Forest as part of efforts to improve recycling rates.
New Forest District Council is due to vote later on proposals to use the bins as part of its waste strategy for the area, much of which is a national park.
Critics have argued they will be an eyesore and unsuited to many properties.
The council said it needed to "take action" to reduce waste and increase recycling.
New Forest District Council is among the last local authorities not to use wheelie bins - it currently distributes 10m (33ft) single-use black and clear plastic bags for residents' domestic waste and recyclables each year.
The council's recycling rate currently stands at 34% of waste, falling short of the national target of 55% by 2025.
The authority proposes a fortnightly collection of general and recyclable waste in two wheeled bins, along with a food waste caddy and reusable bag for paper and cardboard recycling.
'Reduce and reuse'
Critics have argued the bins would clutter up villages and prove difficult for elderly residents to manoeuvre.
The council said it would survey properties to identify those unsuitable for wheelie bins.
The Liberal Democrat opposition group accused the administration of rushing to "push through radical change" and said the strategy did not effectively tackle the issue of waste minimisation.
Edward Heron, Conservative leader of the council, said it needed to "manage waste in a more sustainable way".
"It's not a question of if we should change, we must now change by reducing our impact on the environment," he added.
"We will do this by firstly helping our residents to reduce and reuse more materials, and secondly by recycling more materials at the kerbside."
The waste strategy was recommended for approval by the council's cabinet and will face a final vote of the full council later.
If passed, the wheelie bins would begin to be used in 2024.
