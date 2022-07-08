Drama classes for Isle of Wight councillors after security called
- Published
Drama classes have been suggested for a council after an argument between two councillors resulted in security guards being called.
Tensions rose between Geoff Brodie and Michael Lilley at the Isle of Wight's planning committee meeting in March.
A review found role-play could help conquer "challenging and questionable behaviour" of committee members.
In response, Councillor Vanessa Churchman said "do me a favour", while Mr Lilley said he had "no qualms".
Ms Churchman was at the meeting and witnessed the fall-out between the two men, who clashed over development at West Acre Park.
The outburst followed a heated discussion about a proposed code of practice review for the planning committee, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said at the time.
Ms Churchman said: "It was unfortunate because both have excellent reputations and work their socks off in their wards.
"But do me a favour, I won't be going to any drama sessions. I'd rather they have elocution lessons."
The Local Government Association (LGA) said the issue had resulted in reputational damage to Isle of Wight Council and that the behaviour of a few members "needs to change".
It added drama-based learning techniques, such as role-play, could be used "to explore behaviours, change mindsets and enhance relationships at work".
Mr Lilley said he was "not embarrassed at all" about the idea of attending any workshops.
"I've always been polite when I've participated and never used derogatory language," he said.
"I have no qualms about doing anything which would make meetings less acrimonious."
Mr Brodie has been approached for comment.
A council spokesperson said all suggestions by the LGA would be considered as part of an action plan.
The cost of drama sessions is yet to be determined.
