7bone burger restaurant in Portswood destroyed by fire
A fire has destroyed a Southampton burger restaurant after causing the entire roof to collapse.
More than 75 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at 7bone in Portswood on Friday.
Crews attended the scene from 19:30 BST and had to use specialist vehicles to handle the height of the flames.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said crews remained on scene overnight to stop it flaring up again.
A cordon was put in place around the restaurant and Portswood High Street was closed after the fire broke out on Friday.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the fire was not being treated as suspicious and road closures were lifted on Saturday.
The burger spot previously featured in a BBC 2 series called The Restaurant Man with restauranteur Russell Norman.
A statement on the 7bone website said: "We are incredibly sad to share that due to a fire, our Southampton restaurant will be temporarily closed for the coming months. Thank you to everyone for your support and understanding."
Incident commander Rob Cole said: "Our teams worked incredibly hard in hot conditions to aggressively fight the fire and prevent it from spreading to the adjoining premises.
"I'd like to thank the local businesses who provided our crews with refreshments throughout the incident on a humid evening."
